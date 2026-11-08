"It's Always About The People": Foreigner Shares What One Year In India Taught Him

A man named Lukas has shared an emotional message about his one-year stay in India as he prepared to leave the country. In a video recorded at Delhi Airport on his last day, he reflected on his experiences, the people he met and the lessons he learned during his time in India.

Looking back at his arrival, Lukas said that his first impression of India was overwhelming because of the traffic and heat. However, he explained that people adapt quickly and that he gradually became comfortable with the surroundings. He said that he began to understand the country beyond what he initially found overwhelming.

Lukas described India as a place filled with different emotions, including happiness, anger and sadness. He said that these feelings could sometimes be experienced on the same street and even within the same minute.

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He also spoke about how people introduced him to their food, homes, culture and way of life. These experiences became an important part of his journey.

Lukas said that at one point, he stopped asking whether something looked good and started thinking about whether it felt good. He described this change in thinking as one of the biggest lessons he would take back home.

Reflecting on his year in India, Lukas said that the country had taught him that the most important part of a place was not the location itself but the people.

He said that his experiences had changed the way he looked at things and that he would remember the people and moments from his stay.

At the end of his message, Lukas thanked India and said that he hoped to visit again soon.

