Travelling By Train? This Little-Known Bottle Holder Feature May Surprise You

When travelling by train, one of the small problems we often face is finding a proper place to keep our water bottles.

We usually keep them on the window ledge, under the seat or near our bags. Sometimes, the bottles roll away, get misplaced or are even left behind when we get off the train.

But did you know that Indian trains have a separate space where you can keep your water bottles? A video shared by a content creator has brought attention to this little-known feature, which many of you may have missed during your journeys.

In the video, the creator shows a bottle holder fitted near the bottom of a train seat. The holder has four separate compartments, which allow four passengers to keep their water bottles separately. So, passengers do not have to struggle to find a place for their bottles or keep them on the floor.

"Who all found out today that there is a place to keep a water bottle on the train, right here at the bottom?" the creator asked at the beginning of the video.

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The creator then pointed towards the holder and explained that the feature is clearly marked, but many passengers do not notice it. "It is also written here, 'bottle holder', but many people do not pay attention to it."

"You can easily hang your water bottle here. There are four separate compartments, so four people can keep their bottles," the creator further said.

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Towards the end of the video, the creator asked viewers whether they knew about the bottle holder before watching the clip. Many took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on this bottle holder.

One commented, "Welcome to Indian Railways, where water bottles get a seat, but humans have to fight for one." Many viewers said they had no idea that trains had a separate bottle holder and had only discovered it after watching the video.

This is a very useful feature as each person can use a separate section to keep their bottle instead of placing it on the floor or looking for space around their seat.