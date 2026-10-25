The World's No. 1 Airport For Uber Bookings Is In India, Says Uber APAC Chief

After landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, many travellers are choosing Uber to reach their destination. New Delhi Airport records the highest number of Uber bookings among airports worldwide, Dominic Taylor, Uber's Vice President and Regional General Manager for Rides in APAC, said at the NDTV World Summit 2026.

Speaking during a session titled Building At Scale – The New Economy of India, Taylor confirmed that Delhi Airport is the biggest airport in the world for Uber bookings. The discussion also highlighted how Uber is expanding its services in India to offer people more ways to travel.

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For passengers arriving in Delhi, app-based cabs are one of the options available. Travellers can book a ride on demand or schedule one in advance.

Here is what you need to know about booking an Uber from Delhi Airport and pickup options.

How To Book An Uber From Delhi Airport

If you are arriving at Indira Gandhi International Airport, then you can book an Uber through the app. You can request a ride after landing or use Uber Reserve to plan your journey in advance.

One of the options is on-demand rides, where you can request a car when they need one. The available ride options and fares can be checked in the app before booking.

Another is Uber reserve. If you prefer to plan ahead, you can schedule a ride from two hours to 90 days in advance.

Where To Find Your Uber At Delhi Airport

Finding your Uber at the airport can be confusing, especially if you are visiting Delhi for the first time.

So, take the exit at Terminals 2 and 3 and follow the pickup directions shown in the Uber app. You may need to cross the service road to reach the Uber Help Desk or the designated pickup point.

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The pickup location may differ depending on your terminal and booking. So, check the app carefully before heading out.

From auto, bikes, to cabs, Uber offers a variety of options. You can book any of these services depending on your destination, budget and requirements.