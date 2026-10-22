Video: This Underground Train Ride In Slovenia Takes Visitors Past 'Baby Dragons'

Imagine travelling on a train inside a cave instead of regular railway tracks. In Slovenia, you can enjoy this unusual experience at Postojna Cave. The train takes you deep inside the cave, where you can see huge rock formations, underground halls and rare animals.

A travel vlogger has shared videos of this unique train ride on social media. The train rides to and fro are around 20 mins and the rest of the exploration of the caves is done on foot with a guide.

What Can You See Inside The Cave?

The train takes visitors through underground passages and large halls. The train journey covers around 3.7 km. Visitors then walk through parts of the cave with a guide. They can see huge rock formations that have taken millions of years to form.

One of the main attractions is the Brilliant, a five-metre-tall, bright-white rock formation. The cave also has a large hall known as the Dance Hall, which has chandeliers hanging from its ceiling.

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Meet The 'Baby Dragons' Of The Cave

Postojna Cave is home to a rare animal called the olm. It lives in underground water and is often called a 'baby dragon' because of its distinct appearance. The olm has pale skin and can live in complete darkness. It can also survive for long periods without food.

The First Train Inside A Cave

Postojna Cave opened to visitors in 1819. As more people started visiting, the management decided to open an underground cave on June 16, 1872. The early train had two carriages, each with space for four visitors. Cave guides pulled the carriages along the tracks.

In 1923, the railway was extended and a petrol-powered train was introduced. It could carry 20 passengers. The cave management also introduced bigger trains. One of them could carry up to 150 visitors at a time.

The petrol-powered trains made noise and released fumes inside the cave. In 1956, battery-powered electric trains were introduced. They were quieter and better suited to the cave.

How To Visit Postojna Cave

Visitors can book tickets on the official Postojna Cave website. They need to select a date and time for their visit. Booking online is recommended. Visitors should arrive on time for their selected slot.

The train ride is followed by a guided walk through the cave. Visitors can also use an audio guide to learn more about its history and wildlife. Those visiting the area can also plan a trip to Predjama Castle, which is built into a cliff.

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How Much Do Tickets Cost?

A single ticket for Postojna Cave costs €34.90 (around Rs 3,700).

Visitors can also choose combination tickets that include the cave and other attractions. Here are some options listed on the official website:

Postojna Cave and Predjama Castle: €49.90 (around Rs 5,300).

Postojna Cave, Predjama Castle and Vivarium: €55 (around Rs 5,850).

Full Park Experience: €59.90 (around Rs 6,370).

Predjama Castle only: €24 (around Rs 2,550).

Vivarium only: €12.80 (around Rs 1,360).

Expo Cave Karst only: €12.80 (around Rs 1,360).

Prices are approximate and may change. Visitors should check the official ticket website before booking.