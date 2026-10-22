Video: Inside Thailand's Purple Temple With Shimmering Walls And Glossy Floors Like A Lake

Thailand is home to innumerable temples frequented by tourists, but one stands out for its bright purple interiors. Known as the Purple Temple, Wat Klang Khlong Watthana Ram is located in Ayutthaya Province, around an hour from Bangkok. The temple has purple walls, detailed artwork and shiny floors that look like a pond. A tree-shaped altar stands at the centre of the temple. "They call it the Purple Temple, but… it's a full-colour explosion," wrote a travel vlogger.

Unlike many popular temples in Ayutthaya, this temple is relatively quiet and sees fewer tourists. Visitors can explore its colourful interiors, see the carp pond and stop for coffee at a stall nearby. "Shimmering purple walls, thousands of intricate details, and glossy floors that feel like walking over a koi lake," she wrote in the caption.

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How To Reach The Purple Temple From Bangkok

From Bangkok, visitors can travel to Ayutthaya by road or train. The journey by road usually takes around one to one and a half hours.

Those travelling by train can take a train from Bangkok to Ayutthaya Railway Station. From there, they can hire a taxi or use a local ride-hailing service to reach the temple in the Sena District.

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Timings And Entry Rules

The temple is open daily from 6 am to 5 pm, and entry is free. Visitors must cover their shoulders and knees and remove their shoes before entering areas with Buddha images.

Wat Klang Khlong Watthana Ram is away from the main tourist circuit and is generally quieter than some of the more popular sites. You can take your time exploring the temple and looking at its colourful interiors.

Ayutthaya is a historic city in Thailand known for its ancient temples, Buddha statues and ruins. The Historic City of Ayutthaya was added to UNESCO's World Heritage List in 1991.