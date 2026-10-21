Video: British Traveller Says, "Punjab, I Need Your Help." Locals Step Up With Food, Travel Tips And More

British content creator Rory Porter is heading back to Punjab, and he wants locals to help him discover the state beyond its popular destinations. His request has prompted people to suggest cities, recommend food, share historical sites and even offer to host him in their homes.

In a recent Instagram video, Porter explained why he wanted to spend the next few weeks exploring Punjab. "I've been here three times, and your people have shown me the warmth and kindness that humanity has," he said.

Rory Porter Plans To Explore Punjab Over The Next Few Weeks

While he has visited Punjab before, he said he had only scratched the surface and wanted to see more of the state this time. "Punjab, I need your help," he told viewers, asking them to recommend places he should visit and local food he should try. He also asked if there were places he should avoid.

Porter listed several destinations on his itinerary, including Patiala, Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, Amritsar and Firozpur. He signed off his video with "Sat Sri Akal" and encouraged people to share their suggestions in the comments. His aim, he said, was to get more people talking about Punjab.

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Ludhiana And Chandigarh Dominate The Recommendations

One of the clearest patterns in the comments was the number of people urging Porter to add Ludhiana and Chandigarh to his itinerary. Several users pointed out that Ludhiana was missing from his list, with many recommending it for its food and local attractions.

"Ludhiana should be on your top list," one person wrote. Another commented, "Coming to Punjab and Ludhiana isn't on your list... you gotta visit Ludhiana." Others recommended the city for its food scene, while one user called it a "foodie paradise" and offered to show Porter around. Suggestions included Punjab Agricultural University, Hardy's World and Jalandhar Haveli, known for its food and cultural atmosphere.

Chandigarh received a similar response. Several users asked why it was missing from his itinerary, with one writing, "Brooo, how can you miss Chandigarh? Do visit Chandigarh, it is the most beautiful city!!!" Mohali also came up repeatedly, with people suggesting that Porter visit both cities during his trip.

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Locals Offer To Show Him Around

Beyond recommending destinations, many commenters volunteered to be his guides. People from Jalandhar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Sangrur and other cities invited Porter to contact them when he arrived. Some offered to take him around their hometowns, while others extended invitations to stay with their families. People also urged Porter to visit Tarn Taran, mentioning its gurdwara and sacred pond.

And, of course, there were plenty of food recommendations. Porter specifically asked people to tell him where to find the best food, and several commenters were ready with suggestions. Haveli, a restaurant brand, encouraged him to save his appetite for makki di roti, sarson da saag and Punjabi hospitality.

An Amritsar resident recommended trying Amritsari kulcha, describing it as a stuffed Indian bread commonly eaten for breakfast. They also suggested Sangat Rasoi for Punjabi food. In Patiala, one commenter recommended Deepak Veg Chaap, suggesting malai chaap and creamy spring rolls.