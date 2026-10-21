Active Volcanoes To Ancient Ruins, 3 Indian Sites Added To UNESCO Tentative List

Three Indian sites have been added to UNESCO's World Heritage Tentative List: the Karst-mud-volcano Complex of Baratang, the Andaman Subduction Volcanoes and the Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape in Chhattisgarh.

The Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO announced the additions on October 20. The sites offer three very different reasons to visit: unusual geological formations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, volcanic landscapes surrounded by the sea, and an ancient town known for its temples and monasteries.

This move is all about putting these sites on the path towards possible World Heritage recognition.

1. Karst-mud-volcano Complex of Baratang, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Baratang is known for two amazing geological features: limestone caves and mud volcanoes. The caves have formed over time as water dissolved the limestone, leaving behind chambers and mineral formations. Unlike conventional volcanoes that release laava when they erupt, these mud volcanoes release mud, water and gases from beneath the Earth's surface.

Andaman Islands are usually associated with beaches, but Baratang is all about bringing a different side to focus with the caves and mud volcanoes. The site is also important for scientific research. The formations inside Mahadev Gupha cave, for instance, have been studied for clues about India's summer monsoon over several centuries.

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2. Andaman Subduction Volcanoes, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

This proposed heritage site includes Barren Island and Narcondam, two volcanic islands with very different characteristics.

Barren Island is home to India's only confirmed active volcano. Its volcanic activity has been recorded since 1787, with more recent activity reported in 2025 and early 2026. The island's landscape has been shaped by repeated eruptions, and its surrounding waters are also known for their marine life.

Narcondam, on the other hand, is a forested volcanic island. It is home to the Narcondam hornbill, a bird found nowhere else in the world. The island also has strict access restrictions, so it is not a regular tourist destination. The islands are important for the study of volcanic activity and the ecosystems that develop in isolated environments.

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3. Sirpur Cultural and Archaeological Landscape, Chhattisgarh

Sirpur, on the banks of the Mahanadi River in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, was an important settlement between the 5th and 12th centuries. Its remains include Hindu temples, Buddhist monasteries and Jain structures, making it an important site for understanding the region's religious and cultural history.

One of its best-known monuments is the Lakshmana Temple, a brick temple famous for its architectural design and intricately carved doorway. Archaeological remains across Sirpur also point to a settlement with homes, markets and craft activity, rather than a cluster of religious monuments alone.