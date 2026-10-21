Bengaluru Auto Driver Allegedly Chases Rapido Bike, Tries To Grab Passenger's Hand

A Bengaluru passenger has alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver chased a Rapido bike taxi and tried to pull them off the moving two-wheeler after they chose a bike taxi over an auto-rickshaw. The passenger shared the incident on Reddit, claiming that the auto driver attempted to grab their hand while the bike was moving. The incident allegedly took place after several auto-rickshaw drivers quoted Rs 120 for a short trip of around 2-3 km, prompting the passenger to book a Rapido bike instead.

According to the Reddit post, the passenger was looking for a ride in Bengaluru but was unwilling to pay Rs 120 for such a short distance. They decided to book a bike taxi, but the journey allegedly took an unexpected turn when an auto-rickshaw driver began chasing the two-wheeler.

"An auto driver started chasing our bike and actually tried to grab my hand and pull me off it. If he had managed to pull me off I could have fallen from the moving bike and seriously injured myself," the post read.

The passenger, who said they had lived in Bengaluru for a long time, expressed shock over the incident and said they had never experienced anything like it before. While acknowledging that auto-rickshaw drivers might have concerns about bike taxis, they said physically attempting to pull a passenger off a moving vehicle was unacceptable.

See the post here:

The post also sought advice from other users on how to respond to such situations, including whether to immediately call the police or report the incident to Rapido. The account drew several responses, with users urging the passenger to file a police complaint and share the auto-rickshaw's registration number to help identify the driver.

One Reddit user expressed concern over the alleged incident and urged the passenger and the Rapido rider to approach the police with the vehicle's registration details, adding that reporting it could help prevent a similar incident involving someone else.

Another said, "Please report them to the cops, there may be traffic can footage to help your case. I'm a local too and I had this one rapido guy ask me to lie that I was his friend cos auto drivers harass them for doing rapido rides. Tbh the way these auto guys ride, it's not even a safe option anymore to ride in one."

A third user reiterated the same and wrote, "You should file a police complaint. It was straight up attempt murder. Think if he managed to pull you off the moving bike & you fell down and hurt your head seriously, what would've been happened.If not you today, someone will be in your place. Just file a complaint against him & be safe."