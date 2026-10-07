'Rapido Ride Turned Into GTA': Captain Hits Car, Runs Away And Leaves Passenger Injured

A routine Rapido ride turned into a nightmare for a passenger in Bengaluru when the distracted captain crashed the bike into a car and ran away from the spot before being chased. In a social media post, the passenger detailed the harrowing experience, highlighting that it was a 'real-life GTA Vice City', experience for them after booking what appeared to be a normal trip.

The chain of events started at a red light, where the captain was not properly concentrating on the road and directly hit a car that was standing there.

"The bike almost fell over and a lot of its weight came onto my left ankle, which started hurting badly. The car owner came out and asked the captain to just move to the side and talk about the accident," the passenger wrote.

While the car owner attempted to manage the situation, the captain suddenly started the bike and tried to flee the spot while the passenger was still sitting. The car driver then started following the Rapido captain as well.

"The car owner then started following us. I immediately started shouting “Stop! StoP! Stop!!” and kept asking the captain to stop for around 1-1.5 km, but he completely ignored me," they said.

"The car came dangerously close multiple times, and at one point I genuinely thought it was going to hit my leg. This was literally GTA Vice City in real life, except there was no respawn button. Eventually, he took me into a very small street and didn't even properly stop the bike before telling me to get down."

Eventually, the driver stopped the bike in a narrow alley, yelled at them to get down, and pulled the helmet from their head before fleeing the spot. The passenger said they called Rapido for assistance and, despite being escalated to their Priority Zero team, received no help.

"This wasn't just an accident. The part where he tried to run away with me still on the bike, despite me repeatedly asking him to stop, was absolutely terrifying. I genuinely thought I could get seriously hurt."

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'This Is So Wild'

As the post went viral, social media users empathised with the passenger and urged them to escalate the issue, as they could have sustained serious injuries.

"That's absolutely unhinged. The fact he tried to bounce with you still on the bike after a hit-and-run is next-level reckless," said one user, while another added: "Oh my god! Are you okay?? This is so wild and poor you just got stuck in between all this nonsense."

A third commented: "On ORR, I saw two bikes riding recklessly today; especially one bike had a lady passenger, and that idiot was trying to sneak between cars where her leg would have gotten hurt. I don't understand how people put life at risk!"

A fourth said: "This is how the majority of people drive their vehicles. Be it someone going to the office, delivery boys, or bike taxis. And traffic police is only there to collect that money without improving anything in the system."