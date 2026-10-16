'Value Of Life Is Trivial': Bengaluru Resident's 'Realisation' After Witnessing Car Accident Viral

A Bengaluru resident has triggered a debate about the state of emergency services in the country after witnessing the aftermath of a traffic accident near their apartment. In a now-viral social media post titled, "A realisation truck hit me yesterday," the resident said they were suddenly woken up by a loud boom around 2 am. After looking out from the balcony, they saw an accident involving two cars with people crowding around the scene.

While 15 minutes had passed since the accident, there was no sign of a police vehicle or an ambulance arriving on the scene. Meanwhile, the crowd continued to swell.

"15 minutes had passed. No ambulance, no police, yet people still continued to crowd. So naturally, my friend and I went down to understand what was actually happening," they wrote.

The driver was badly injured and lying on the floor while his friends were behaving in an aggressive manner. The resident said they dialled the emergency number, only to be told the police team had been 'dispatched'.

"Tick-tock. 25 minutes, nobody wants to move, nobody arrives, crowds still chilling, his friends are still aggressive. Finally, after 30 minutes of the poor guys suffering, they get him in a cab and take him to the hospital," they said.

"I get a call 10 minutes after the dispatch message. They wanted to know if the people involved were still at the scene, i told them that they were about to leave. Case closed. No dispatch team. No ambulance, only a message that reads ‘Case closed', like the Jira tickets that no one bats an eyelid to."

After witnessing the system's indifference, the resident shared some harsh realities they learned. First, the value of life in this country is treated as trivial. Second, in Bangalore, that bar is set even lower. Third, if you ever find yourself in a crisis relying on strangers to save you, all you can do is pray.

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, a section of social media users shared similar experiences where they were left alone in a time of crisis while others pointed out how the value of life was so low in the city.

"Bangalore is not a place with a heart. It's a place where we try to make some money, and we should try retiring to some better place," said one user while another added: "This is something I have felt in Bangalore. The value of life is very low here. People mind their own business and lack empathy. Not sure if I only feel this."

A third commented: "Last week I was walking on the road with my 2-year-old in my lap when I slipped on a banana peel or something and fell down. Not a single person came to even help me get up, even though I was bleeding."

A fourth said: "Emergency services are practically non-existent in this country. All you can do is hope and pray that you never have to need it. what is the use of the emergency numbers if people do not ring them at the earliest, or they don't get dispatched asap?"