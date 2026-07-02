"To Avoid Challans": Truth Behind Cheap Passenger Helmets In Bike Taxi Rides

A ground report by NDTV has found that bike taxi passengers using Ola, Uber and Rapido are often provided with low-quality plastic helmets. These headgear may offer little protection in the event of an accident.

NDTV booked bike taxis for 10 days across Delhi-NCR to check the quality of helmets given to passengers. During almost every ride, passengers handed over lightweight plastic helmets without visible ISI certification, while they themselves wore standard, ISI-marked helmets.

The poor quality of these passenger helmets became evident during one incident on the DND Flyway. A passenger's helmet flew off due to strong winds and was crushed by a passing vehicle. Instead of withstanding the impact, the helmet broke into many pieces, showing it was made of cheap plastic and thermocol.

Helmets Are 'Only To Avoid Challans'

Several riders said the helmet is only meant to show traffic police that the passenger is wearing one and not for safety. "We carry it so the traffic police don't fine us. They just check if the passenger is wearing a helmet. Nobody checks its quality," said Ankit, a bike taxi rider from Noida.

Another rider, Rahul Jha, said companies do not give riders helmets anymore. "They only verify documents and charge a fee. We have to arrange helmets ourselves," he said.

A rider named Sagar Gupta said good-quality helmets are expensive, and many riders earn only a few hundred rupees a day after paying commissions. He added that sometimes passenger helmets are often stolen or taken away by customers, so many riders buy cheaper ones that cost around Rs 80 to Rs 100.

Riders refuse requests for better helmets. When NDTV asked riders for ISI-certified helmets, some appeared surprised while others simply asked for the ride to be cancelled, saying they only had the helmet they were carrying.

What Do The Companies Say?

The bike taxi apps mention that passengers can ask riders for a helmet but do not clearly specify that it must meet ISI or BIS safety standards. NDTV contacted Ola, Uber and Rapido for clarification.

Rapido's customer support said riders are required to carry a helmet in good condition but there is no requirement for it to be ISI-certified. It also confirmed that the company does not provide helmets to riders, who must purchase them on their own.

Uber said riders are required to provide helmets as required by law and encourages the use of ISI and BSI-certified helmets. "Uber does not directly supply helmets. If a rider receives a defective helmet, they can report it through the app," the company's customer support manager stated via email.

Ola did not respond to an email seeking comment.

Passengers have raised concerns too.

The issue has also been flagged by users on social media.

A LinkedIn user, Balraj Singh, said he has frequently received damaged passenger helmets with broken chin straps or helmets repaired using tape and stickers. He said many passengers report defective helmets through app feedback, but the problem continues.

What Does The Law Say?

Lawyer Shivansh Dwivedi said Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory for both riders and pillion passengers to wear protective helmets that meet prescribed standards. He said India's Quality Control Order allows only BIS-certified helmets to be manufactured and sold. Manufacturing or selling non-ISI helmets violates the regulations.

"If helmets are being provided only to avoid fines and cannot protect passengers during an accident, it could amount to serious negligence," he said. Not wearing a helmet is punishable by a fine of up to 1,000 rupees under Section 194D of the Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

Dwivedi added that platform companies also have a responsibility to ensure minimum safety standards if they earn commissions from every ride and advertise safe transportation. He further said traffic police can take action not only against people riding without helmets but also where helmets fail to meet prescribed safety standards.

According to him, if a passenger suffers injuries because of a substandard helmet, they may also seek compensation against the rider, platform company or other responsible parties before the appropriate legal forum.