"You Look Like Buffalo": Woman Cop On Duty Body-Shamed In Bengaluru, 4 Charged

A woman traffic police officer was assaulted and body-shamed by four persons while she was on duty in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on August 12 when the officer, a Sub-Inspector, noticed that one of the accused, Hemanth Reddy, and his brother, father and a friend were arguing with her colleague.

The officer then went to them to pacify the situation, but Hemanth, who identified himself as a lawyer, got into a heated fight with her.

During the tense argument, videos of which have gone viral on social media, she alleged that she was subjected to humiliating remarks, including, "You look like a buffalo. What do you eat?"

She said that after the argument, Hemanth called his friend, Rahul, who assaulted her.

According to the FIR, Hemanth's brother, Harshith Reddy, and father, Radhakrishna Reddy, also later arrived at the spot and abused and threatened the police officer.

Hemanth is also accused of allegedly taking photographs and videos of the officer and threatening to circulate them on social media and in the media.

The four accused have been charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing her from discharging official duties, abusing and threatening her, and other offences.