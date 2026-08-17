On Camera, JDS Leader Grabs Traffic Cop By Collar, Tries To Kick Him In Bengaluru

A Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) leader allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer on duty in Bengaluru after being stopped during a traffic check, grabbing the cop by the collar and attempting to kick him in full public view.

The accused, identified as JD(S) state general secretary Manju, allegedly confronted traffic police personnel Arun while he was regulating traffic in the area. According to police, the officer had signalled Manju's vehicle to stop as part of traffic management when the altercation broke out.

Police said Manju allegedly questioned the officer over why his vehicle had been stopped and then attempted to assault him. During the confrontation, he allegedly grabbed Arun by the collar and tried to attack him. He also allegedly raised his leg and attempted to kick the officer.

The incident reportedly drew the attention of people nearby, who intervened and prevented the situation from escalating further.

The alleged assault took place within the jurisdiction of the Hulimavu Police Station.

Following the incident, the police arrested Manju late on Sunday night. He is currently being questioned at the police station in connection with the case.

Further details are awaited.