2 Delhi Cops Stopped Biker For Jumping Signal. He Thrashed Them

The accused allegedly started beating the two policemen and damaged the e-challan machine.

Delhi | | Updated: April 06, 2018 21:33 IST
The man refused to produce his licence and bike papers and later assaulted the cops (Representational)

New Delhi:  A biker allegedly assaulted 2 traffic police personnel on duty in Dwarka area of the city and damaged their e-challan machine when stopped for jumping a red light signal, police said Friday.

The incident took place Thursday when assistant sub inspector of traffic police Mahender, 41, along with his colleague Lala Ram, were checking vehicles at Dwarka Sector 6-7, a senior police official said.

Police stopped the man, identified as Akshay, 21, because he jumped the red signal.

When the policemen demanded papers and driving licence from the biker, he refused to produce it and argued with them, the official said.

The accused allegedly started beating Mahender. Lala Ram, who intervened, was also beaten by the man and damaged his e-challan machine, he said.

Later, policemen arrived on the scene and overpowered the accused. Mahender was taken to a hospital, where he was discharged after first-aid.

