Auto Driver Assaults Woman Traffic Cop Who Asked For License, Arrested

The driver who has been arrested hit the woman traffic cop on head when asked to show license.

An auto-rickshaw driver in Thane has been arrested in for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman traffic constable Tuesday evening, police said.

The auto driver had stopped in the middle of the road to take passengers. That led to a traffic jam and the traffic police constable asked for his license. He refused, hit her on the head and drove away.

The police constable who was holding on to a side bar of the rickshaw was dragged along with the vehicle for about 100 metres, a police spokesperson said. Her leg got injured.

DCP traffic Amit Kale said the driver was arrested.



