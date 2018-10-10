Auto Driver Assaults Woman Traffic Cop Who Asked For License, Arrested

The auto driver had stopped in the middle of the road to take passengers. That led to a traffic jam and the traffic police constable asked for his license. He refused, hit her on the head and drove away.

Cities | | Updated: October 10, 2018 18:18 IST
The driver who has been arrested hit the woman traffic cop on head when asked to show license.

Thane: 

An auto-rickshaw driver in Thane has been arrested in for allegedly abusing and assaulting a woman traffic constable Tuesday evening, police said. 

The police constable who was holding on to a side bar of the rickshaw was dragged along with the vehicle for about 100 metres, a police spokesperson said. Her leg got injured. 

DCP traffic Amit Kale said the driver was arrested. 
 

