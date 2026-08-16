Toddler Critical After Falling From 3rd Floor Of Building In Bengaluru

A one-and-a-half-year-old child sustained serious injuries after falling from the third floor of a building in Bengaluru on Saturday. The child is currently battling for life at a local hospital.

The incident happened in Bengaluru's Madiwala area around 10.50 am. According to preliminary information, the child had been left playing outside the house. While playing, the child climbed onto a grill and fell from the third floor, hitting the ground.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the child hitting the ground and bouncing due to the impact. Local residents who witnessed the fall immediately rushed to the child's rescue and took the injured child to a private hospital in Koramangala on a motorcycle.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. Police are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident, including potential parental negligence.

