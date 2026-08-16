AI Developer Says He Has Been Waiting For Work Since Joining MNC, Internet Calls It "Free Salary"

A newly hired AI developer at a multinational company has sparked an online discussion after revealing that he has not been assigned any meaningful work, despite repeatedly telling his manager that he is available. In a Reddit post, the developer said he had a one-on-one meeting with his manager after joining the company. He shared his resume, discussed his technical experience and was told to wait until suitable work became available.

He has been on daily team update calls since then but has not been given any work to do. He also said he's contacted his manager a few times to make it clear he's ready to take on work.

"I have communicated to my manager that I am available if any tasks come up. Should I reach out to my teammates to know what they have been working on or just wait until anything shows up? "How would you swim these waters?" he wrote in a post on Reddit.

See the post here:

Reddit Reactions

The post drew plenty of advice, with several people urging him not to remain passive and to proactively approach his colleagues about ongoing projects. The developer said he had already spoken to his manager multiple times and planned to give it a few more days before taking further action.

One user advised him to simply ask his teammates about their work rather than wait for an assignment while also using his free time to learn. The developer said he was already making the most of the downtime by revising existing skills and learning new ones. He added that he had repeatedly asked his manager for work and reminded him that he was available but had yet to receive an assignment.

The discussion also struck a chord with other professionals who said they had experienced similar situations.

One user wrote, "Always go find managers ask them for work. Never wait. If you wait you get laid off." Another user commented, "Kind of same it's been 8 months since I joined and they only give me very small small work and ask me to study bruh I want to learn by working." A third user joked, "So free salary with no work?"