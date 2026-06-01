This PhD Scholar Works 9-To-5, Drives A Bike Taxi Till 11 pm: "Recognised How Much Potential I Have"

A man has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a glimpse into his remarkably busy daily routine. Between a full-time corporate job, late-night bike taxi shifts, PhD research, cooking, video editing, and content creation, Deepak Pandey's schedule has sparked both admiration and concern online.

In a viral Instagram video, Pandey reflected on how his outlook on life changed after pushing beyond what he once believed were his limits. He explained that there was a time when he finished his regular 9-to-5 job feeling exhausted, unmotivated and unhappy. Today, however, he spends his evenings driving a bike taxi, continues work on his doctoral studies, cooks his own meals, and creates digital content, yet says he feels more fulfilled than ever.

The turning point, says Pandey, was when he stopped letting fear rule his decisions. Fear of failure, what others thought, the risk of trying something new, all had kept him stuck for years. Eventually he entered a PhD program, picked up a side hustle as a bike taxi driver, and started making content online. He found he could do more than he thought in time.

"After a 9-to-5 job, tiredness is often just an excuse. When your dreams are big, your feet don't give up even at 11 pm, they press the accelerator harder. Office, bike taxi, cooking, and PhD, this is my story. What's your excuse? Step out of your comfort zone and start today," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

Many viewers took his message to heart, saying people don't have to necessarily leave their jobs to do what they love. One user wrote, "Brother, getting inspired by you, I am also rapido with 9-5 jobs and I am very happy that I am earning something."

Another said, "Brother, you are working very hard, we all pray that you go ahead," while a third added, "More power to you brother, keep growing."

The story has also reignited discussions about modern work culture and the rise of multi-hyphenate professionals. While some viewers praised Pandey's determination and discipline, others questioned whether such a demanding schedule is sustainable in the long run, warning about the risks of burnout.

Notably, his experience mirrors a broader trend emerging across India's urban centres, where professionals are increasingly taking on side gigs alongside traditional employment. Industry reports indicate that a significant share of bike taxi riders use the platforms as supplementary sources of income rather than primary occupations. Many cite stagnant salaries, rising living expenses, and the desire for financial security as key motivations.

Interestingly, side hustles are not always driven by financial necessity. In recent years, several highly paid professionals, particularly in the technology sector, have shared stories of driving bike taxis or working customer-facing gigs to meet new people, build networks and break the isolation associated with remote work.