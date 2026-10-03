'19 Km, 3 Hours And 17 Breakdowns': Bengaluru Woman Shares Her Peak-Hour Rain Ordeal

Bengaluru has gained a notorious reputation across the country for its never-ending traffic snarls and poor urban infrastructure, unable to cope with the rising population. Highlighting the state of affairs in the city, a woman recently took to social media to detail how it took her three hours to cover a distance of 19 km during peak-hour traffic and heavy rain

In an Instagram post titled, "POV: You complain about your city, but still love your city," Silpa recounted her journey from Electronic City to Krishnarajapuram railway station, stating that she had a train to catch at 7 pm and left home around 5 pm.

Though the train was running two hours late, the persistent rain compounded her problems as the traffic started crawling.

“My bad luck, it was pouring yesterday in Bangalore, so obviously the traffic was even worse, and it took us more than 3 hours to reach from Electronic City to Krishnarajapuram station, exactly 19 km in 3 hours,” she said.

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Silpa said she had almost given up on making it to the railway station on time. However, she persisted and managed to pull up at the station just as the train was being announced over the PA system.

“We were like running with our suitcases up the stairs and down the stairs as if we were running for our life,” she said.

After boarding the train, Silpa said the experience made her appreciate those who have to regularly brave the Bengaluru traffic to reach their destination.

"19 km. 3 hours. One train to catch. And approximately 17 emotional breakdowns in between. At one point I had already accepted that the train was gone and Bangalore had won. But somehow, somehow, I made it," Silpa captioned the post.