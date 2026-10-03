'Salary Stuck In 2006, Rent In 2046': Bengaluru Resident Highlights City's Growing Economic Disparity

Bengaluru rental prices have soared meteorically in the last few years, outpacing several metropolitan cities. Frustrated by the crisis, a Bengaluru resident said they were in a paradoxical situation where their salary was stuck in 2006, but the rental prices had skyrocketed as if people were earning their paycheques in the year 2046.

The resident said they wanted to highlight the 'absolute mathematical comedy' of corporate life versus the current rental market in areas like New Thippasandra and Indiranagar. The city dweller said they audited the monthly expenses and realised that private-sector salaries were still stuck in the early days of the IT business boom.

"Meanwhile, independent house owners are holding a calculator and demanding rents that are living 20 years straight into the future," the resident wrote.

"They want premium tech-corridor rates (Rs 22k-Rs 24k for a 1 BHK with a brutal 1.5 Lakh advance) for a 15+ year-old 2nd-floor walk-up that sits entirely on timed corporation water lines," they added.

Calling it an 'incredible economic time machine,' the resident highlighted that landlords were charging a fortune from the tenants with impunity.

"The company compensates you like it's the past, the landlord charges you like it's the future, and the municipal infrastructure is still running on basic legacy software from the 90s."

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As the post gained traction, social media users agreed with the individual's assessment, highlighting that Bengaluru needed a swift reality check before the situation spirals out of control.

"The yearly rental increment has become more than the salary increment," said one user, while another added: "If public transport was good, people would spread out, and rent would average out. Also, a lot of money goes in transportation here."

A third commented: "This is exactly why people negotiating with Bangalore companies need to explicitly state that working from Bangalore will need another 20% salary extra. Otherwise, you will work from tier-2 cities."

A fourth said: "Agreed. Bangalore needs a rent check at this point; once people and companies start shifting away from Bangalore, they'll understand the implications, and it's high time this happens."