Bengaluru Man Describes Flat Search Struggles As A "Nightmare"

Finding a house on rent in Bengaluru can be a difficult experience, especially for people who are new to the city. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently shared the challenges he faced while searching for a flat and said he had to arrange nearly Rs 5 lakh before moving into his new home.

Raj Vikramaditya, founder and CEO of takeUforward, described his search for a 2BHK apartment in Bengaluru as a nightmare in an X post shared yesterday. He said he was looking for a flat in a gated community for security reasons and wanted a location close to HSR Layout to avoid major traffic bottlenecks.

According to him, many apartments he visited were charging rents between Rs 60,000 and Rs 90,000 per month despite having what he described as small bedrooms.

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He also noted that several properties were 10 to 15 years old, but landlords were still asking for premium rents along with security deposits equal to five to ten months' rent.

He said that being a bachelor made the search even more difficult, claiming that many property owners were unwilling to rent their homes to unmarried tenants.

After overcoming several obstacles, Raj finally found an apartment he liked. The monthly rent for the flat was Rs 80,000, and the landlord wanted a security deposit equal to five months' rent. However, he said the owner was initially not comfortable renting the property to a bachelor.

He claimed that his broker had to present his professional profile and convince the owner before the agreement could be completed.

Questioning the hesitation towards bachelors, Raj argued that landlords already have safeguards in place, adding that a month's rent is often deducted when tenants vacate a property.

He also said that brokers frequently sent prospective tenants alone to inspect properties after obtaining approvals instead of accompanying them. Another challenge, according to him, was that good apartments were rented out very quickly. He said that even after finalising a property, another agency could rent it out within hours.

Raj further complained about the pressure to move in immediately. He said that when a flat became available, landlords often expected tenants to move in right away instead of allowing them to start the lease at the beginning of a new month.

After finalising a flat with a monthly rent of around Rs 80,000 and a five-month deposit requirement, Raj calculated that nearly Rs 5 lakh would leave his account before he could move in.

He said the financial burden can be particularly challenging for people who are new to the city. He wondered how someone who is new and has just started would manage such a large amount.