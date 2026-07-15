Tenant's Rant About Bengaluru's 'Crazy' Rental Market Viral: 'Feeling Helpless'

A Bengaluru resident has caught social media's attention after ranting about the "crazy" and "exhausting" house-hunting experience. Despite having been close to booking a rental property on two separate occasions, the resident said the final agreement could not materialise due to different reasons. The tenant detailed that they were looking for a 2-3BHK under Rs 40,000, including maintenance, but could not find genuine leads.

In the first instance, the house owner wanted the resident to move in immediately and had the documentation process completed quickly, but three days before the move-in date, they went back on their promise.

"On a weekday, just three days before we were supposed to move in, we got a call. The owner had changed his mind because someone else was willing to pay more rent. Just like that," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

As a result, the resident had to move back to their hometown and continue the house hunt, hoping the next place would work out. A few days later, another apartment was presented by the broker, which seemed acceptable. However, once again, things got tangled at the end.

"After making us wait for a response, we were told they wouldn't rent the apartment to us because of our religion. Apparently, the elders in their family said no," they wrote.

"I'm not writing this to blame anyone or start a religious debate. I know owners get to choose who they rent their property to, and I know Bangalore's rental market is crazy."

The resident said they never imagined that trying to rent a house could leave them feeling so helpless.

"I'm currently staying in a hotel just so I can go to office, and then spending my evenings house hunting after work. Honestly, what is going on with Bangalore's rental market and some of these owners?"

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, one of the users said: "House? I am having the same difficulty in finding a PG. The PG owners are extremely unhealthy. They do not maintain the rooms and there is little to no ventilation. I don't know if I can stay here much longer.

Meanwhile, another added: "I'm sorry to hear. Try the no broker premium subscription. It worked for us and we found a house in a couple of weeks."

A third commented: "So sorry, my two cents, and please feel free to discard it. I think the only practical way to deal with this is to find an owner of the same religion. Honestly, you and I can't change the mindset of people; having a roof over our heads is priority no. 1."

A fourth said: "It took us almost seven weeks to finalise a home and move in. Our previous area rents have risen to 55k to 65k, and it is 40k for a very small 2BHK. It was an exhausting process. Visiting homes in the morning and evening. Our advance is around 2.5 lakhs plus brokerage.: