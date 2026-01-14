Indian Man Living In Wuhan Gives Apartment Tour, Rent Sparks Debate: "Cheaper Than Bengaluru"

A video of an Indian man giving a tour of an apartment in Wuhan, China, has gone viral. Posting the video on Instagram, the YouTuber named Advik gave a glimpse of basic amenities available in the rented unit that appeared to be a studio apartment. He started the video revealing that he used to live there, but now he has moved to another apartment. He shot the video when he was there to pick up some of his stuff.

He said that the apartment is in the centre of the city, and the rent was around Rs 30,000, which prompted online users to compare it with Bengaluru's rental prices. Social media reacted with surprise, saying "Bangalore se sasta hai bhai" (it's cheaper than Bangalore, bro).

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Watch the video here:

The rent in China is comparable to or even lower than that in some areas in Bangalore, where 1BHK apartments can cost Rs 20,000 - Rs 40,000 per month. In China, Tier 2 cities like Wuhan and Chengdu offer affordable housing options.

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Social Media Reaction

The video went viral with nearly five million views and over 200,000 likes. Hundreds of users commented on it, sharing their experience with rent in different cities.

"Cheaper than Bangalore," said one user in the comment section.

"30k rs out of India for private flat is actually so good. In Australia I'm paying 27k for shared house and room," another wrote.

"It was a lovely room. Bro, a room like this costs around Rs 1 - 1.5 lakh in Dubai," a third wrote, comparing rentals in Dubai.