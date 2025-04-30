Why Chinese Man Who Owns 4-Storey House Has Been Living In Car For 4 Years

A Chinese programmer has opted for a "comfortable" workweek living in the back of a parked electric car over a spacious four-storey house. Zhang Yunlai, 41, from Yangjiang in Guangdong province, southern China, revealed he has been living in his car for the last four years, despite owning a 400-square-metre four-storey house in his hometown.

He adopted this unusual way of life that goes against the norm, not because he is financially unstable, but because he appreciates the freedom it provides, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Mr Yunlai initially lived a normal life in a rented flat after moving to Shenzhen six years ago for work. He commuted from home to work and paid about 2,500 yuan (almost Rs 29,000) in rent every month.

But a park camping trip four years ago changed his life, making him reevaluate his living conditions.

Next, he bought an electric car and decided to try sleeping in it after noticing the back seat could accommodate a mattress. And it's been like that ever since.

The space and comfort of the air conditioner solidified Mr Yunlai's decision to forego his spacious house for the backseat of his car.

His daily schedule consists of taking a shower at the gym and eating at the company cafeteria. He finds a peaceful park to sleep in after work and then drives to a car charging station.

Mr Yunlai claimed he could wash up in the park's "five-star" public restrooms. He comes home on the weekends with his laundry and to spend quality time with his family.

With meals and other expenses totalling about 100 yuan (US$14) per day on average, Mr Yunlai's lifestyle remains incredibly economical. Parking is reasonably priced, costing 6 yuan (8 US cents) per night, with an extra 20 yuan for office parking.

Mr Yunlai said he chose this lifestyle because he enjoyed it and felt comfortable and free, adding it had nothing to do with finances.

"I do not have much financial pressure. Even if someone offered me free rent, I would not move. The park environment is far better than a typical flat, and it gives me freedom," Mr Yunlai said.