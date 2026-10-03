IndiGo Cabin Crew Member Bakes Cake For Captain's Last Flight, Heartwarming Video Viral

A heartwarming video showing an IndiGo cabin crew member surprising the captain with a unique gift on his last flight has caught social media's attention. The now-viral clip shows one of the air hostesses preparing a cake mid-flight using the ingredients available on board. Shared on Instagram by Ashu Yadwade, the clip starts with her saying that even though she wasn't a chef, she would try to make the sweet surprise.

Yadwade is then seen crushing chocolate biscuits into a tray before adding more crushed cookies, cocoa mix, and sugar. She adds butter and milk to the mixture and tops it with chopped almonds.

After applying final touches to the cake, Yadwade invites her colleagues to taste the delicacy. She even offered the cake to one of the children on board, with all of them praising her skills.

Towards the end, Yadwade presented the cake to the captain, who was pleasantly surprised by the gift. The captain then cut the cake alongside the crew members to celebrate the special occasion.

“Baked a cake for our captain's last flight, and seeing everyone enjoy it made my heart so full," Yadwade captioned the video.

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 2.4 million views, and hundreds of comments as social media users were impressed by Yadwade's mid-air creativity.

"That was pure creativity at 36,000 ft!" said one user, while another added: "Reminds me of the boarding school tradition of making a cake out of bournvita and biscuits."

A third commented: "I love this sheer ability to share and create a beautiful piece of art with whatever limited resources you have. This is what a real artist does. Your cake beats anything and I can see that in the eyes of the kid you fed."

While most of the comments were positive, one of the users took a dig at the cabin crew, stating this was perhaps the reason for slow service onboard. "Now we know why service is being delayed. Also, doesn't Indigo only provide cold meals as they don't carry oven?" the user said.

Yadwade responded calmly, urging the netizen to do their homework, as the cake was prepared during the rest period when the passengers were sleeping.

"Do your homework before assuming. The cake was made during the rest period while everyone was sleeping on a 10-hour flight, so it had nothing to do with service delays. And yes, the passenger had a taste too. Also, it's a wet lease. Maybe know the context before you judge," she said.