How Two Siblings From Imphal Found A Shared Calling In Aviation

For Wahengbam Sureiya and her younger brother Rohit Singh, aviation was not just a career choice. It became a family journey. The siblings grew up in Imphal, Manipur, and were eight years apart. In 2014, Sureiya became the first in her family to enter aviation as cabin crew. The opportunity to travel, meet people from different backgrounds and experience a profession where every day was different drew her to the skies. Her younger brother was watching closely.

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Rohit grew up listening to his sister's stories about her flights, destinations and experiences around the world. What began as admiration eventually turned into inspiration, leading him to follow in her footsteps and join Air India as cabin crew. Today, the siblings share more than a family bond. They share the same uniform, workplace and the unpredictable rhythm of aviation.

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Long-haul flights, changing rosters, airport standbys and time away from home are all part of their lives. But having someone who understands these challenges without needing to explain them has brought them even closer.

For Sureiya and Rohit, even airport standby can become quality time. When their schedules place them at the same airport, they catch up, tease each other and share stories from their respective flights.

One of their funniest memories came when both were assigned the same cab home after standby duty. Since they live at the same address, the transport system sent the driver the same destination for both. Confused, the driver called the transport team before joking with them: “When did Air India start hiring family packages?”

Despite travelling across different routes, it is the little things that keep them connected.

For Rohit, it could be a simple phone call from his sister asking whether he has eaten or how his day went. For Sureiya, it is coming home after a long flight to find that her younger brother has prepared a warm meal for her.

Their story is ultimately about more than aviation. It is about how one sibling's dream can inspire another, and how a shared profession can strengthen a bond that began at home.

Air India may take them from Imphal to destinations around the world, but wherever their rosters lead, the siblings continue to carry a familiar piece of home with them.

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Sometimes, the most meaningful journey is the one you don't have to make alone.