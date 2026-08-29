'Air India Flight Attendants Bro-Zoned Me': Indian-American Writer Celebrates Raksha Bandhan At 30,000 Ft

On August 28, while everyone visited their siblings and cousins to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Indian-American writer Sudhanshu Kaushik was flying 30,000 feet aboard an Air India flight. He shared a video of a flight attendant tying a rakhi on his wrist, and it has taken the internet by storm.

In the video, an Air India flight attendant can be seen tying a rakhi around Sudhanshu Kaushik's wrist, while another attendant films the moment. The text on the video read, "The entire group of flight attendants on my flight decided to bro-zone me."

"Happy Rakhi," he wrote, along with a crying emoji, in the caption.

The video has garnered more than 200,000 views in less than 20 hours. According to viewers, the video is not only heartwarming, but it has also drawn praise for the writer.

Social Media Reactions

One particular thing that caught the attention of social media users was a man wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt who appeared to be asleep in the background.

A user wrote that the sleeping man in the background was a wise one.

A second user wrote, "I hope she (the flight attendant) got a gift as well!"

A third pointed out, "Look at the right side, the man in the white T-shirt is sleeping like hell."

A fourth mentioned, "The white-shirt guy pulled the best move to avoid getting bro-zoned."

A fifth commented that Sudhanshu Kaushik is very "bro-zonable."

In the comment section, Apurba Dewan, the flight attendant who tied the rakhi around Sudhanshu Kaushik's wrist, wrote that the writer had volunteered to be bro-zoned.

Who Is Sudhanshu Kaushik

Sudhanshu Kaushik is a youth rights advocate and the founder of the Young India Foundation, a non-profit organisation that helps young people participate in politics. In 2020, he also founded the North American Association of Indian Students to support India-US relations.

In December 2023, he published The Future Is Ours: The Political Promise of India's Youth with HarperCollins India.

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