CEO Surprises Brother Working As Emirates Cabin Crew On US-Bound Flight

A CEO surprised his brother, who works as an Emirates cabin crew member, by secretly boarding the same flight to the United States. Khalifa Raqeem shared a video on Instagram showing how he planned the surprise. His brother was working as part of the cabin crew and had no idea that Raqeem would be travelling on the flight.

In the video, Raqeem says he is travelling to the US and that his brother is part of the crew on the Emirates flight. He then walks through the aircraft as he tries to find him.

"I'm going to the US, and on the Emirates flight I'm taking, my brother is part of the cabin crew. He doesn't know that I'm also on this same flight," Raqeem says in the video.

He eventually spots his brother from a distance and walks towards him while the cabin crew member remains unaware of the surprise.

The brother's reaction is captured on camera as he suddenly sees Raqeem standing in front of him. He appears surprised before the two greet each other warmly and share a hug.

Watch the video here:

The video also shows the brothers smiling and posing for photographs together.

Raqeem captioned the Instagram post simply, "priceless reaction".

The heartwarming reunion has attracted attention on social media, with users praising the brothers' unexpected meeting. Some described the moment as wholesome and said the cabin crew member appeared genuinely shocked.