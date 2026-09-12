Kailash Kher's BKC Property In Mumbai Sells For Rs 10.75 Crore, Earns Profit Of Rs 25 Lakh: Report

Kailash Kher has sold a commercial office space in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for Rs 10.75 crore. The singer sold the property less than a year after purchasing it for Rs 10.50 crore.

According to property registration details accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction fetched the singer Rs 25 lakh more than what he paid for the property a year ago. According to the documents, the singer sold the commercial property to Lakewater Retail Private Limited, with the transaction registered on September 9, 2026. The office unit is located on the seventh floor of Trade Centre, opposite the MTNL Building in BKC, Bandra East. The office space comes with a carpet area of 2,619 sq ft. The transaction also includes one car parking space.

The property was sold for a consideration value of Rs 10.75 crore, while a stamp duty of Rs 64.50 lakh was paid on the transaction. The price appreciation works out to around 2.4% over the purchase price, before accounting for transaction-related expenses, stamp duty, registration charges, taxes and other costs, the report stated. Therefore, the Rs 25 lakh difference between the purchase and sale consideration does not represent Kailash Kher's actual net profit from the transaction.

The Trade Centre building was developed by Wadhwa Constructions, which sold office spaces in the 10-storey commercial project more than a decade ago. The project received a partial occupation certificate in September 2008 for the 3rd to 10th floors and in October 2008 for the ground floor and part of the first floor.

Bandra Kurla Complex is one of the most expensive commercial districts in the country and has witnessed several Bollywood stars investing in real estate in BKC. The area is a major hub for corporate offices, financial institutions, and premium commercial developments.

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