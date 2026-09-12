Lady Gaga Welcomes First Child With Fiance Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and her entrepreneur fiance, Michael Polansky, welcomed their first child together.

What's Happening

Per Page Six, Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky were recently spotted with their little one in Northern California.

The pop star, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, made her last public appearance in August, when she stopped to take a selfie with a fan in Northern California. Prior to that, she was spotted at The Grove in Los Angeles in May.

Background

Lady Gaga completed her Mayhem Ball tour in April. The tour ran for nearly nine months and included 86 shows across the world.



In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she spoke about her desire to start a family and described motherhood as her "ultimate goal".

Later that year, during an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, she said raising a child would be her next "starring role."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky sparked dating rumours in 2020 when the couple was photographed kissing at a New Year's Eve party in Las Vegas. They made their relationship official at the Super Bowl in Miami in the same year.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics in July, Lady Gaga, in a conversation with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, shared that she was engaged to Michael, as quoted by People.

Lady Gaga Shares How Life Changed After Meeting Fiance Michael Polansky

Speaking fondly about Michael at the Los Angeles premiere of her film Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga said, “I just love my fiance so much. He is my best friend. He is my partner, and I just feel like when you are with your best friend, everything changes,” in an interaction with People.

Previously, Lady Gaga talked about her equation Michael Polansky, calling him “so smart and so kind”. She said, “I had never met anyone like Michael. He's so smart and so kind. And his life and my life are very different. He's a very private guy and he's not with me for any other reason than that we are right for each other. But I think what I want my fans to know is that I'm just, like, so happy,” in a conversation with Vogue US.