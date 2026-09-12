Rakhi Sawant Sends Love To Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir After Making A Cameo In Her Debut Music Video

Rakhi Sawant recently made a cameo appearance in Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's music video, Pablo. The moment marked a special collaboration between the two artists from neighbouring countries. Following her appearance, Rakhi shared a post on Instagram expressing her love and admiration for Hania.

In the video, Rakhi is seen dressed in a pink gown as she grooved to Hania's song. The text on the clip read, "Love you so much, Haniya Ameer."

Talking about the song, Pablo is Hania Aamir's debut rap track, written and composed by her. The lyrics address the criticism the actor has faced, including accusations of being “fake", being too pretty and guarded. She responds to her critics, urging them to let her live life on her own terms while reminding them to know their limits.

Towards the end, Rakhi Sawant makes a special appearance through a voice message, encouraging Hania to ignore the negativity and reminding her that she is beautiful.

She says, "Hania, my jaan, don't get tense. Understand? Don't take any tension. You're a hoor (maiden of heaven), there's divine light on your face. They're jealous of your beauty. Jo darr gaya, samjho marr gaya (The one who gets scared is as good as dead)."

About Hania Aamir

Hania Aamir is one of Pakistan's most popular actors, known for her work across television and films. She began her acting career with the 2016 film Janaan and went on to feature in projects such as Titli, Visaal, Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, among others.

Her most recent television appearance was in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. In 2025, Hania starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa in Sardaar Ji 3.

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