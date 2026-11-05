Shimla's Famous Walk To The Ridge Will Soon Turn Into A Short Funicular Ride

Anyone who has walked from Shimla's Lakkar Bazar bus stand to The Ridge knows how steep the climb can be. This stretch could soon get a much-needed transport alternative. Shimla is preparing to introduce a funicular trolley and lift service to connect the two points, with the administration targeting November 30, 2026, for its launch.

Even though the contruction is still going on, the project is now in its final stages.

A Funicular Ride Instead Of The Uphill Climb

The proposed service will run between the Lakkar Bazar bus stand on Cart Road and The Ridge. Currently, people travelling between these two points have to walk up a steep incline.

The new system is being developed to make this journey easier for tourists, local residents and elderly visitors. Those who find the climb difficult will have another way to reach The Ridge without having to negotiate the entire uphill stretch on foot.

Work on the project is nearing completion, and trial runs and safety checks are already taking place.

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The Service Is Expected To Begin Soon

Photo: NDTV

The Rs 15.5-crore project involves more than just a funicular. Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan has shared details of the project, which is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 15.50 crore. The existing Lakkar Bazarbus stand is being renovated. 15 to 18 new commercial spaces are also being constructed as part of the redevelopment. The transport facility will connect the bus stand with The Ridge.

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So, the project is not limited to introducing a new way to travel uphill.

With inputs from VD Sharma