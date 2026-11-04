Video: This Hong Kong Escalator So Long, A Traveller Compared It To The Burj Khalifa

Hong Kong is home to one of the world's most fascinating urban transport systems, and it is not a train or a cable car. We are talking about the city's Central–Mid-Levels Escalator. Stretching approximately 800 metres, the structure is recognised as the world's longest outdoor covered escalator system. It is about the same length as the height of Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

American vlogger Katlin recently documented her experience of riding the massive escalator. In the video shared on Instagram, the vlogger began by saying, “I'm in Hong Kong and I'm about to ride the longest escalator in the world. It's about the same length as Burj Khalifa, so let's see how long it takes us to get to the top. Currently, 2:51 pm right now. Let's see what time it is when we reach the top.”

As she continued travelling upwards, Katlin realised that the journey was taking longer than expected. “Officially 10 minutes have now gone by and we're still going up on the escalator,” she said. The creator also pointed out a particularly steep section, adding, “I think I'm going to be walking onto the steepest escalator yet. Oh, look how steep this is.”

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The ride offered her glimpses of Hong Kong's hilly landscape and surrounding neighbourhoods. Impressed by the views and the seemingly endless series of escalators, she exclaimed, “God, look at the view and how many escalators we've already been up. Wow, God, it keeps going. Look at that.”

However, the experience also left her with one concern. The vlogger said, “I'm getting scared now because I have no idea how I'm gonna get down because there are no escalators down. It's just stairs.”

After what felt like an unusually long upward journey, Katlin finally reached the end of the escalator system. “I think we have finally come to the end of the escalator. Oh, we're done. Officially 20 minutes later, we have finally ridden the longest escalator in the world, and now I gotta figure out how to get back down,” she concluded.

The escalator system offers visitors an opportunity to explore Hong Kong's neighbourhoods along the way. It passes several restaurants, shops and local establishments, allowing commuters and tourists to hop off whenever they wish to take a stroll or grab a bite.

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However, the escalators operate in different directions depending on the time of day. They move downwards from 6 am to 10 am to accommodate the morning rush, before switching to an upward direction from 10:20 am until midnight.