"More Organised Than European Airports": Delhi Airport's Mudra Wall Impresses Foreign Traveller

Airports often offer travellers their first glimpse of a city's culture and infrastructure. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has caught the attention of a foreign traveller who was impressed by its Mudras installation and overall organisation. Comparing the airport with those across Europe, the traveller claimed that Delhi Airport was more organised than most European airports.

In the video shared on Instagram, the woman was seen travelling down the escalator when she noticed the Canyon Wall of Mudras, a public art installation located at the arrivals and immigration hall of Terminal 3 at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. She said, "There are little hands on the wall." The vlogger then asked Indian viewers to explain their significance in the comments.

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In the caption, she wrote, "Delhi airport is so cute! The airport was more organised than most European airports, to be honest!"

Her question invited viewers to share explanations about the symbolism and cultural significance of the mudras in the comments section. One user explained, "Those hand gestures are called vedic mudras, it comes from ancient hindu Vedic texts those gesture can be seen in ancient Hinduism traditional dance forms, it also used to heal our body cuz each finger represents 5 elements like air, fire,water, ground and space and these mudras are also used to in meditation to calm our nervous system."

Another added, "They are Mudras. Almost all dance forms of India will use it and each symbol has a name and meaning."

A viewer chimed in writing, "This is symbol of peace and prosperity."

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More about the Canyon Wall of Mudras

Stretching over 240 meters, the art installation features nine large fibreglass plus spun‑copper hand sculptures. Each hand is roughly 2.75 meters tall and weighs about 150 kg. The hands are mounted 3 meters high against a stunning backdrop of 675 copper-plated aluminium discs.

The wall celebrates the universal language of hand gestures found in dance, yoga and visual arts. The mudras depicted include Abhaya, Vrada, Akasha, Mayur, Chatura, Tripataka, Prana, Trishul and Pranayama, each chosen to extend a poetic and peaceful welcome to travellers entering India.