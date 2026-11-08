"Regretting The Decision": CEO Takes Train To Save Money On Flights During Diwali Rush

Festivals are all about celebrating with loved ones. Those who live in different cities often plan to visit their home town and enjoy time with the family. But during the festive season, airfares become extremely expensive. To save some money, a company executive decided to book a train ticket instead.

The choice seemed practical at first, but the decision quickly turned bitter when the train suffered a staggering delay of eight hours, leaving him stranded for hours beyond the expected schedule.

Tagging the Ministry of Railways on X (formerly Twitter), Vaibhav Jain, Founder, Capital Quill and Vaibhav Jain Classes, wrote, "This #Diwali we opted to travel to our home #Lucknow from #indore by train. Of course, one reason being flights being super expensive. So we booked our tickets by Mahakal Express (20414)."

"We had an alternative to drive by car, but thought it would be a good experience for our 2 year old daughter also to travel by train," he added.

"But this is already running 7.5 hours late. And we are yet to reach our destination. In today's world, 8 hours delay is huge. Total journey time 14 hours and train late 8 hours."

"How is Indian #Railways thinking to compete with airlines? Complete management. Regretting the decision now."

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See the post here:

His post quickly caught the attention of social media users, sparking a broader discussion on public transport and travel challenges during festivals.

"The reason behind this is congestion on the railway tracks because of a large number of trains, both passenger and goods. That is why @RailMinIndia is doubling, tripling and quadrupling the railway tracks. It will take some time," one user wrote in the comment section, suggesting that things are getting better.

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"Don't you know that Nov 8 is Diwali? Why were you waiting till the last minute to book air tickets? You blame others for your stupidity?" another user asked.

"Same sir, boarding 04225, stranded 11 Km from Lucknow Junction from past one hour," a third user noted.