Delhi Airport-Vasant Vihar Flyover Closure Triggers Traffic Snarls, Check Alternate Routes

A flyover connecting the Indira Gandhi International Airport side to Vasant Vihar in Delhi has been closed after cracks were detected at two locations, forcing vehicles to take a service road and leading to traffic congestion. The Old RTR flyover carriageway will remain closed until October 25, with repair work expected to be completed by the morning of October 26.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, vehicles heading towards Vasant Vihar from the airport side are being diverted to the adjoining service road. The diversion has resulted in long queues and traffic congestion behind the flyover.

After noticing the cracks, the traffic police alerted the Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out repairs as a precautionary measure to prevent accidents. Officials said the damage at both locations made it necessary to close the entire carriageway, as keeping even a part of it open was not feasible.

According to PTI, the PWD is repairing both affected stretches in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police. The traffic police have also updated Google Maps to show the diversion through the service road and marked the flyover as closed. Personnel have been deployed to regulate traffic, and an advisory has been issued on social media.

A PWD official said deterioration of concrete, visible cracks and exposed reinforcement were found in the gap slab section of the old RTR Flyover. Due to the structural damage, traffic was temporarily suspended, and repair and rehabilitation work was started.

The Gurugram Traffic Police have diverted vehicles travelling from Jaipur towards Delhi on the RTR Flyover towards Dhaula Kuan. Commuters heading to Vasant Vihar have been advised to use alternative routes to reach their destinations.

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According to the traffic advisory, motorists can enter Delhi via NH-48 and the KMP Expressway, or take the Narsinghpur Cloverleaf, Dwarka Expressway and UER-II route. Another option is to travel via the Narsinghpur Cloverleaf, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Ghatta T-Point, Gwal Pahari and Mandi Border.

Other alternative routes include IFFCO Chowk-MG Road-Aya Nagar Border/Bandhwari Toll and Rajiv Chowk-Sohna-Ballabhgarh. Commuters can also use UER-II from beyond the Rajokri Flyover. Those travelling from Udyog Vihar have been advised to take UER-II to reach Delhi.

The traffic police have clarified that only passenger vehicles heading to the airport should use NH-48 towards Mahipalpur. Other motorists travelling to Mahipalpur have been advised to follow the suggested alternative routes.

Commuters have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel towards Astha Kunj Park, Nehru Place and adjoining roads during the repair work. They have also been asked to use alternative routes wherever possible and avoid roadside or unauthorised parking near the venue.