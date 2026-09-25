Skip Doomscrolling, Pick A Free Book At Delhi Airport While Waiting For Your Next Flight

Nobody wants to be rushing at the airport, worrying about missing their flight and ruining their trip before it starts. But in their attempt to be on time, some passengers arrive hours early and have to wait at the airport. Others may have long layovers between connecting flights. In any case, an airport can be a fun space to explore and spend time in. But if you have eaten, shopped and have nothing left to do than just sit and doomscroll, Delhi International Airport has a wonderful new initiative for you.

Delhi Airport has launched Read@DEL, a new initiative aimed at bringing the habit of reading to every journey.

Inaugurated by Mr Manomay Rai, Dy. CEO, Delhi Airport, Read@DEL invites passengers to pick up a book, enjoy reading it and return it to the Reading Zone for the next reader.

The facility is currently available at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport.

Passengers can also look out for Read@DEL QR codes across the terminals to access more than 10,000 magazines and newspapers online.

The initiative received appreciation on social media:

One user wrote, "Wonderful initiative!"

Another added, "I really appreciate the initiative; it will motivate all to read and learn."

An Aviation Management student commented, "This is a simple idea, but it could actually make waiting at the airport feel a little less wasted. I especially like the 'return it for the next reader' part. The bigger test will be whether the books are easy to access, regularly maintained and actually used by passengers. If the Reading Zone gets good engagement, expanding it across more terminals could make this more than just a launch-day initiative."

Delhi Airport is not the only airport with a free library. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India's Flybrary initiative lets passengers pick up a book for free, read it while waiting for their flight or during their journey, and return it at a Flybrary at their destination airport.

Flybraries are available at 68 airports across the country, including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bhuj, Darbhanga, Khajuraho, Kullu-Manali, Mangaluru, Diu and Amritsar, among others.