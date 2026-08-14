68 Indian Airports Now Let You Fly With A Free Book. Here's How

Airport waiting time just got a little more interesting for book lovers. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Airports Authority of India's Flybrary initiative lets passengers pick up a book for free, read it while waiting for their flight or during the journey, and return it at a Flybrary at their destination airport.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu recently highlighted the initiative after reposting a video by @travelermohit. He wrote, "Delighted to see passengers welcoming Flybrary!" He added that Flybrary is now available at 68 airports across the country.

He described it as one of several interventions aimed at making airports more passenger-centric spaces, alongside UDAN Yatri Cafes, Awasar SHG outlets, Kids Zones and free Wi-Fi.

What Exactly Is A Flybrary?

A Flybrary is a free, self-service library inside an airport. Passengers can browse the books kept on Flybrary shelves and pick one that catches their eye. They can read it while waiting for their flight or carry it onboard and read it during the journey. Once they reach their destination, they are encouraged to return the book to a Flybrary there.

At some airports, passengers can also take books home and return them during their next airport visit. Travellers can also donate their own books to keep the reading cycle going.

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Mohit, a content creator, recently shared his experience after spotting a Flybrary at Ranchi Airport. "What a brilliant initiative," he declared. He initially thought the shelves were just a standard airport library. But after looking closer and reading the notice, he understood how the system worked.

A passenger could pick it up, take it on the flight and leave it at the airport where they landed. Mohit called the idea "brilliant" and said that for travellers who love reading, it could be one of the best spots in an airport.

How Does Flybrary Work?

Look for the Flybrary at the airport.

Choose any book that interests you.

You can read while waiting at the airport or carry it onto your flight.

When you reach your destination, return the book to a Flybrary there.

You can also contribute by donating books of your own, where the facility allows it.

Where Did The Idea Begin?

Flybrary was conceptualised by Sujit Mahapatra, founder of the Bakul Foundation, in partnership with the Airports Authority of India. The initiative debuted at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in February 2025.

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This community-driven pilot has since expanded across airports in India. According to the Airports Authority of India, Flybraries are available at 68 airports across the country, including Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bhuj, Darbhanga, Khajuraho, Kullu-Manali, Mangaluru, Diu and Amritsar, among others.

Flybrary is not about building a conventional library inside an airport. It is about making books accessible during travel and encouraging passengers to share them. From its launch in Bhubaneswar to its expansion across 68 airports, the initiative is now becoming part of the airport experience for more travellers.