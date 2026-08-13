This Kerala Railway Station Left A Travel Creator Impressed With Its Cleanliness

India has no shortage of railway stations, but every once in a while, a station stands out for something as simple and important as cleanliness. For travellers, a clean railway station can make a big difference, especially when they are exploring a new part of the country. From clean platforms to proper waiting areas and basic facilities, small things can often leave a lasting impression.

A Punjabi travel creator named Anmol Sandhu recently shared one such experience from Kerala. During his visit to the state, he explored Kasaragod, the northernmost district of Kerala, and was pleasantly surprised by what he saw at a local railway station.

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Sharing a video on Instagram, the creator gave viewers a quick tour of the station and compared its cleanliness to a railway station in Japan.

In the video, he said, "I can't believe that I am standing in Kerala or am I in Japan?" He then explained that he was in Kasaragod and asked his followers to look at the railway station.

"Look at the cleanliness. Doesn't it look like we are at a railway station in Japan?" he said.

The traveller then pointed out how clean the railway tracks and the station area were. He also showed the different facilities available for passengers. These included massage chairs, an ATM, dustbins and drinking water facilities.

He then took viewers inside the station and showed the waiting area. The creator pointed out the clean floors, neat chairs and separate men's and women's washrooms.

The cleanliness clearly left an impression on him. In the caption, Ammol Sandhu wrote, "Honestly, this is the first time in my life I've seen such a clean and beautiful railway station in India. It's only my first day in Kerala, but after seeing this, I already have a feeling that this state is going to win my heart."

The post also got a warm response from people, especially locals from Kasaragod.

One user wrote, "As a local, it's so awesome seeing a traveler like you exploring our region. Kasaragod."

Another local added, "Glad to see our hometown getting the appreciation it deserves! Thanks for sharing this Brother!"

Some users also pointed out that cleanliness comes down to civic sense. "It's all about civic sense," a few people commented.

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A traveller also shared their own experience, writing, "I visited in 2017 my reaction was same."

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