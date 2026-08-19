Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Ranked Among World's Busiest Airports, Beats Paris, Seoul And LA

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) has secured its place among the world's busiest aviation hubs, according to the latest data from Airports Council International (ACI). The airport handled over 78 million passengers in 2025, placing it 11th globally and making it the only Indian airport to feature in the world's top 20.

How Busy Was IGI Airport In 2025?

As per ACI's passenger traffic data, IGI Airport handled 78,148,081 passengers in 2025, up from 77.8 million in 2024 - a rise of 0.42 per cent year on year. ACI's rankings count both enplaned and deplaned passengers, with transit passengers counted only once, keeping the comparison consistent across airports worldwide.

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Which Airport Tops The List?

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in the United States retained its position as the world's busiest, handling 106,302,208 passengers in 2025. Atlanta has held this title for most of the period since 1998, barring the pandemic years.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) came in second with 95,192,160 passengers, followed by Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) at third with 91,679,814. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) rounded out the top five, with 85,660,127 and 84,994,548 passengers respectively.

The next few spots were closely contested: Chicago's O'Hare International Airport (ORD) handled 84,856,018 passengers, London Heathrow (LHR) recorded 84,482,126, and Istanbul Airport (IST) handled 84,437,710. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN) followed with 83,582,952, while Denver International Airport (DEN) completed the top 10 with 82,427,962 passengers.

Delhi Ahead Of Seoul, Los Angeles And Paris

IGI Airport's 78.1 million passengers placed it just behind Denver, ahead of several major global hubs. Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) handled 74,126,912 passengers, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) recorded 73,709,594, and Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) in Paris handled 72,029,407. Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) followed with 70,742,712 passengers.

Rounding out the top 20 were Singapore Changi Airport (69,982,000), Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (68,771,592), Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport (68,118,754), Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (66,485,213) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport (63,409,501).

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According to ACI, airports worldwide handled approximately 9.8 billion passengers in 2025 - a 3.7 per cent increase over 2024, and 6.5 per cent higher than pre-pandemic 2019 levels. The figures point to a global aviation sector that has not only recovered from pandemic-era disruption but has now moved well past it, with airports like IGI increasingly operating on par with some of the world's most established gateways.