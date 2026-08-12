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Monkey Skull Found In Passenger's Handbag At Delhi Airport

During the pre-embarkation security check, CISF personnel spotted a suspicious object in the passenger's handbag, prompting a thorough inspection.

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Monkey Skull Found In Passenger's Handbag At Delhi Airport
The passenger was scheduled to board a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad.
  • A skull was found in a passenger's bag at Delhi airport during security checks
  • Passenger claimed the skull belonged to a monkey while traveling to Hyderabad
  • CISF recovered the skull and handed the passenger over to local police authorities
What is the next step for the ongoing investigation?
New Delhi:

A skull was detected in a passenger's bag at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday, with the passenger claiming it was a monkey's. 

The passenger was scheduled to board a flight from Delhi to Hyderabad. During the pre-embarkation security check, CISF personnel spotted a suspicious object in the passenger's handbag, prompting a thorough inspection.

During the security screening, CISF personnel recovered a skull that had been concealed within the passenger's hand baggage. Upon questioning, the passenger informed the CISF that the recovered skull belonged to a monkey.

The passenger was eventually handed over to the local police, and the recovered skull has been secured for examination. Officials said that since the case involves wildlife, proceedings will be initiated under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The police and relevant departments are now working to determine where the passenger obtained the skull and what the purpose was for transporting it from Delhi to Hyderabad. 
 

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