3 Chinese Nationals Arrested At Delhi Airport For Carrying Rs 19 Lakh Undeclared Cash

Three Chinese nationals were apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying "undeclared" Indian currency worth Rs 18.95 lakh in cash.

The passengers, bound for Shanghai, were handed over to Customs authorities for further investigation, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport when CISF personnel intercepted the first passenger with a cash of Rs 6 lakh in his bag, the officer said.

Then matter was referred to Customs authorities who identified two more accompanying Chinese nationals, he said.

The passengers were barred from taking the flight as they failed to produce valid documents to justify possession of cash totalling Rs 18.95 lakh, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)