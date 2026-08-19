This Hidden Kerala Village Turns Into A Stunning Pink Lily Wonderland Every Monsoon

If you're visiting Kerala in early monsoon months, you have a beautiful surprise waiting. Near Kottayam, green paddy fields turn into a sea of pink water lilies for a brief period each year. This small village, surrounded by backwaters and fields, looks completely different when the flowers bloom.

Actress and travel content creator Shenaz Treasury has shared a glimpse of this little known spot. The place is not a lake, she explained, adding that the fields fill with rainwater during the monsoon and become water lilies paradise.

Shenaz also urged tourists not to pick the lilies or leave waste behind.

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On Instagram, Shenaz Treasury said, “If you're looking for a place to travel, in the monsoon, come to Kerala. Because this is what you will see. A carpet of pink water lilies. I think they're like lakhs of pink water lilies all around me.

“So this isn't a lake, these are actually rice paddy fields, which during monsoon become like this because they're flooded with water and they blossom for a certain period in the year.”

“Come here in the early monsoon because after August, this place becomes a paddy field again and they start farming. This is a reminder that most of the beautiful places in the world aren't built, they just bloom in nature.”

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According to Matrubhumi, visitors can take a boat ride in the Malarikkal water lily fields for around Rs 100. Boatmen start taking visitors out from 5:30 am. The best time to visit is between 5:30 am and 8 am because the water lilies start closing and losing their beauty as the sun gets stronger.

The price of the boat ride may change depending on how long visitors stay in the water.

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The pink water lilies are expected to remain in bloom until around October, after which they will slowly disappear as the season changes.