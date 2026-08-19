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Burned Out At 27, Techie With Rs 1 Crore Savings Asks: "Can I Retire Now?"

Suffering from severe burnout and constant fear of layoffs, he asked the online FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) community if he could retire to a quiet town and live a simple, single life.

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Burned Out At 27, Techie With Rs 1 Crore Savings Asks: "Can I Retire Now?"
Many responders pointed out that his main problem was extreme workplace burnout.

A 27-year-old software engineer reached a milestone that many people spend decades chasing. He managed to accumulate a net worth of Rs1 crore. Most of his money is split between fixed deposits, mutual funds, and the employee provident fund. However, instead of feeling victorious, he felt completely drained.

For the past five years, he worked seven days a week. He balanced a demanding full-time job at a major technology company alongside extra freelance work on the side. The relentless routine brought severe fatigue, constant pressure to hit deadlines, continuous performance reviews, and a persistent fear of losing his job. Feeling he could no longer maintain this pace, he stopped freelancing and turned to an online community dedicated to early retirement to ask a simple question. He wanted to know if he could quit working for good, move to a quieter town, and live a simple life as a single person.

His story sparked a large discussion online. Many people congratulated him on reaching such an impressive financial position at a young age. However, the general consensus was that he should not retire just yet. Experienced investors pointed out that a sum of Rs1 crore might not last for the next fifty or sixty years, especially when factoring in the rising cost of living, future medical emergencies, and unpredictable economic changes.

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Many responders pointed out that his main problem was not financial readiness, but extreme workplace burnout. They advised him to take a few months off to rest and recover. Others suggested that he could transition to a less demanding job or simply stop saving aggressively, allowing his current investments to grow naturally while he works at a much gentler pace. The story highlights a growing trend among young professionals who work to the point of exhaustion, often confusing the need for a proper rest with the urge to leave the workforce permanently.

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