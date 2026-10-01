"Tarnishing India's Image," Traveller Says Fellow Indians Jumped Queue At Hanoi Airport

The conversation around civic sense in India often gets louder when Indians travel abroad. From queue-jumping to creating chaos at airports, small acts of indiscipline can quickly become a larger conversation about how Indian travellers are perceived overseas. A recent post from Hanoi has added to that discussion.

An Indian traveller has shared an incident from Hanoi airport, claiming that a group of Indian passengers tried to jump a queue while others were waiting for a shuttle.

Indian Traveller Shares Queue-Jumping Incident At Hanoi Airport

In a post on X, Jiten Parmar said his group of eight was waiting for a shuttle to travel from the domestic terminal to the international terminal. A group of elderly Indian couples was also waiting behind them. According to Parmar, when the shuttle arrived, three young couples approached the queue and tried to get in ahead of those already waiting.

He said he told them that people were waiting in line, including elderly passengers. However, he alleged that the group did not listen and "forcefully entered", with the women entering first.

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Parmar said the group was told that their behaviour was not appropriate and that it could "tarnish our country's image too". He claimed the passengers responded with abusive and threatening behaviour.

The situation also created a problem for the elderly passengers who were waiting.

According to Parmar, his group allowed the older passengers to go ahead of them and waited for the next shuttle, which arrived around 15 minutes later. He said his group then "barely" made their connecting flight.

Calling the passengers "educated illiterates", Parmar wrote that incidents like this were among the reasons Indians were not respected well in some other countries. He also described many Indians as "extremely poor travellers".

The Internet Is Cringing

The post led to a wider discussion about travel etiquette, civic sense and whether education necessarily translates into good manners.

One person shared a similar experience from Bangkok, saying that Indian passengers had allegedly jumped the queue at immigration and created chaos. The user claimed they could see "the hatred towards indians" on the faces of Thai customs officers.

Some comments focused on the need for stronger action against such behaviour. One person even suggested using "brutal force" to deal with people who jump queues.

"Our education system is incomplete without value systems," one user wrote. The user stressed that empathy, ethics and discipline need to be taught from childhood, and that just education is not enough to teach these virtues. Another commenter said they had seen young men in their 20s behaving without empathy how such incidents can be frustrating.

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"Most Indians don't have any travel etiquette and civic sense," another person commented. One user even questioned the assumption that being educated automatically means being courteous, adding to the fact that courtesy is dependant on character, not qualifications. One person summed up the point as, "Richness in bank balance but not in common courtesy and travel etiquette."

One user claimed that this kind of behaviour could eventually lead countries to charge "etiquette fees" from Indian tourists. Another commenter agreed that such behaviour by Indians can damage the country's image abroad and claimed that it contributes to Indians being treated poorly in some countries.