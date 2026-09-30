Tatkal Quota Waitlist: Can You Board A Train If It Isn't Confirmed?

Booking a train ticket online is convenient, but things can get confusing when a Tatkal ticket shows a TQWL status. For passengers travelling at short notice, the immediate question is often: What does TQWL mean, and can I board the train with this status?

TQWL stands for Tatkal Quota Waitlist. It is a specific waiting-list category for tickets booked under the Tatkal quota and works differently from other waiting-list categories on Indian Railways.

If your Tatkal ticket shows TQWL, understanding what the status means, whether it can get confirmed and what happens if it remains on the waiting list can help you plan your journey better.

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What is TQWL and Can You Board the Train

As Tatkal tickets are booked only one day before the journey, there is very little time for a waitlisted ticket to become confirmed. The waiting list can move only for a short period before the railway prepares the final reservation chart.

If all the confirmed seats available under the Tatkal quota are already booked, passengers will get a TQWL ticket instead. If your TQWL ticket remains fully waitlisted after the final chart is prepared, you cannot board the train with that ticket.

How Tickets Are Cancelled

For online ticket passengers, the ticket is cancelled automatically. You cannot board the train and your money is credited to the original payment method. A small charge may be deducted as per railway rules and the refund can take a few days.

For a counter ticket, the process is different. It is not cancelled automatically. You need to visit the railway reservation counter and cancel the ticket yourself. The refund will then be given according to the applicable Indian Railways cancellation rules.

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According to The Indian Express, a TQWL ticket does not automatically move to RAC because TQWL and RAC are two different reservation categories.

There is also a common belief that TQWL passengers get empty seats first, but this is not how the reservation system works.

GNWL passengers have priority when vacant seats are available. A TQWL ticket does not become confirmed every time another passenger cancels their ticket. Its confirmation depends on seat availability in the relevant quota and the railway's seat allocation process.