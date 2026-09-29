IRCTC Launches 8-Day Vietnam-Cambodia Tour From Chennai, Package Starts At Rs 1.5 Lakh

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an eight-day “Wonders of Vietnam & Cambodia” tour from Chennai. The Tamil Nadu capital is the second destination from where this tour originates. Earlier, IRCTC launched the tour to the same two nations from Bengaluru.

The package offers travellers a chance to explore the culture, history and scenic beauty of two fascinating Southeast Asian countries. The journey includes air tickets, road transport, bus services, hotel stays, meals, guide or escort services, visa charges and travel insurance. The cost per person for this seven night, eight days trip starts at Rs 1.5 lakh.

On its website, IRCTC has shared all key details related to the trip.

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Date Of Journey, Key Destinations:

IRCTC's Vietnam-Cambodia tour covers Da Nang, Hanoi, Ha Long Bay, Siem Reap and Angkor Wat. The 7-night, 8-day journey is scheduled from November 17 to 25, 2026.

Flight Details:

Flight No Dep. Date From Dep. Time Via Arr. Date To Arrl. Tme SQ-529/172 17.11.2026 Chennai 23.25 hrs Singapore 18.11.2026 Da Nang 11.00 hrs VJ-510 20.11.2026 Da Nang 09.20 hrs ** 20.11.2026 Hanoi 10.40 hrs VJ-913 23.11.2026 Hanoi 16.20 hrs ** 23.11.2026 Siem Reap 18.05 hrs SQ-163/528 25.11.2026 Siem Reap 10.45 hrs Singapore 25.11.2026 Chennai 22.10 hrs

What To Expect:

On its website, the IRCTC has also shared details about what to expect from the trip. On the departure day, passengers will board their flight from Chennai International Airport for Da Nang, Vietnam. They will be provided with complete check-in, immigration and security formalities before boarding the overnight international flight.

Once arrived, passengers will get to see Marble Mountains, My Khe Beach, Dragon Bridge and Han River waterfront in Da Nang on the next day. On the second day, they will visit Ba Na Hills, Golden Bridge and French Village. Later, travellers will get to explore Hoi An Ancient Town, old streets, lantern lanes and riverside.

On the third day, they will fly from Da Nang to Hanoi after breakfast and check out places such as the Temple of Literature, Hoan Kiem Lake, Ngoc Son Temple and the Old Quarter. The next day, travellers will depart for Ha Long Bay. They will board a cruise, explore caves and limestone islands, and have the chance to experience kayaking or bamboo boating. After completing the cruise check-out, travellers will return to Hanoi by coach and visit a few more places, followed by their overnight stay.

On the sixth day, they will fly from Hanoi to Siem Reap in Cambodia. After exploring Siem Reap for the next two days, travellers will check out from their hotel on day 8 and proceed to Siem Reap Airport for the return flight to Chennai.

Price Breakdown For Whole Trip (Per Person):

Single Occupancy: Rs 1,75,200

Double Occupancy: Rs 1,53,750

Triple Occupancy: Rs 1,51,250

Child With Bed (5 to 11 years): Rs 1,31,500

Child Without Bed (2 to 11 years): Rs 1,15,600

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IRCTC has said that the flight schedules may change based on airline operations. Infant airfare is not included and needs to be paid directly to the airline. Passengers must provide PAN details and submit the TCS declaration form.

The package includes 2% TCS. Moreover, the railway ticketing platform has clarified that it will not provide refunds for airline delays, cancellations or changes affecting stays, sightseeing or services.