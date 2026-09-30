Hyderabad Bank Executive Found Dead Inside Hotel Room, Lover On The Run

A 34-year-old woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Hyderabad, with police registering a murder case and launching a search for the man who had been staying with her.

The woman who died has been identified by police as B Sirisha, a bank customer-care executive and a native of Nagasamudram in Vikarabad district.

She had checked into the Gokul Pride Hotel in SR Nagar on September 24, along with A Srinivas, 38, police said.

"The two used false names and identity documents while checking into the hotel. Police said Srinivas registered himself as "Ganesh", while Sirisha was recorded as "Durga". The couple was staying in Room No. 10," said Jubille Hills DCP A Ramana Reddy.

Hotel staff became suspicious after Srinivas left the premises at around 3.30 am on Tuesday, reportedly telling reception staff that Sirisha would have breakfast and check out later.

When she failed to respond to repeated calls to the room, staff alerted police. The room was subsequently opened with a spare key in the presence of police, and Sirisha was found dead on the bed.

"We suspect that Sirisha and Srinivas had an argument in the night, and he attacked her with a blunt object, causing death," DCP Ramana Reddy added.

Police said a Clues Team examined the room and collected forensic evidence.

CCTV footage from the hotel has also been secured as investigators attempt to reconstruct the events leading to the death. Special police teams have been deployed to trace Srinivas.

Sources say investigators have found multiple injuries on Sirisha's body and suspect that she was assaulted with a curtain rod however the final forensic examination and analysis will conclude the cause of death.

Police are also examining discrepancies surrounding the woman's identity. While the identity document recovered during the investigation reportedly carried the name Durga, records from an earlier private-hospital treatment reportedly identified her as Sirisha. Investigators are also looking into the victim's previous treatment following an alleged assault by her husband.

Police are examining whether that history has any connection to the present case.

The SR Nagar police have registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to murder.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining hotel records, CCTV footage, forensic evidence and the circumstances surrounding the suspect Srinivas's disappearance.