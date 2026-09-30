After <i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> Success, Neem Karoli Baba's Life To Be Explored In New Series

Neem Karoli Baba's life and spiritual legacy are set to be explored on television.

Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV have announced a new mytho-fiction series centred on the revered saint, with the makers promising stories inspired by the mystical experiences associated with his life.

The first promo introduces the world of the upcoming show without revealing too much about its storyline. A voiceover hints at a series of extraordinary and mystical tales connected to Neem Karoli Baba. The visuals also feature his trademark shawl and a reference to Lord Hanuman.

The makers have not announced the cast, episode structure, or premiere date yet. SonyLIV shared the promo on social media with the caption, "Coming soon on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV."

The announcement comes at an interesting time, with Neem Karoli Baba's story already drawing considerable attention in cinemas.

All About Hanuman Ansh

Hanuman Ansh, a devotional biographical drama based on his life, has emerged as an unusual box office success since its release on August 7.

The film's theatrical journey has been particularly interesting because it did not begin with a conventional blockbuster opening. However, its collections grew significantly as more people discovered the film and word about it spread.

After 54 days in theatres, the film has reportedly earned Rs 312.38 crore in India, while its worldwide gross stands at around Rs 369 crore.

Directed by Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Chandan Anand in the lead roles and presents a dramatic account inspired by Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings.

ALSO READ: How A Stone That Neem Karoli Baba Threw At Hanuman Ansh Producer Became A 'Blessing'