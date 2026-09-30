Munawar Faruqui Reacts To Arrest Rumours After Viral Video

A video claiming to show comedian Munawar Faruqui being arrested by the police has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows a man being escorted into a vehicle, while the person recording the video can be heard referring to him as Munawar. However, there is no credible report confirming that the comedian was arrested on Monday night.

The video began circulating online after Munawar was reportedly absent from the curtain-raiser of ECL Season 3 on September 28. Several social media users linked his absence to the viral clip and claimed that he had been taken into police custody.

Munawar has now reacted to the claims and dismissed the rumours. Reacting to a viral video, he wrote, "Mai bhi khudko hi dhundh raha hun video mai."

The comedian also shared another video on X, appearing to poke fun at the viral clip. In the video, he recreated the scene with members of his team, seemingly taking a light-hearted dig at the speculation surrounding his alleged arrest.

Munawar Faruqui's Previous Controversies

This is not the first time Munawar Faruqui has faced an arrest-related controversy. In January 2021, the comedian was arrested in Indore along with others following a complaint alleging that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were made during a comedy show.

In March 2024, Munawar was detained during a late-night police raid at a hookah bar in Mumbai. Police said that he and others were found consuming hookah at the establishment. He was later released after being served a notice.

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